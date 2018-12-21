Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

India, China to enhance academic exchanges, tourism

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of India and China discuss steps to deepen ties through academic exchanges and tourism even as they vie for influence with their smaller neighbors.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar says in a tweet that Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi at their meeting Friday in New Delhi took up enhancing cooperation in tourism, art, film, media, culture, yoga, sports, academic and youth exchanges.

A series of recent India-China meetings have eased tensions along their contested border after last year’s 10-week standoff in the neighboring state of Bhutan. The countries fought a border war in 1962.

New Delhi has been keenly watching China’s moves to build strategic and economic ties with Indian Ocean nations including Sri Lanka, the Maldives and longtime rival Pakistan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

10:51 pm
Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

10:37 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

Scroll to top
Skip to content