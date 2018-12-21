In Congo, will president’s chosen successor have real power?

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The crowd roared as the wife of Congo’s departing president pressed her palm to the forehead of the anointed successor and appeared to pray.

A benediction for the man whom President Joseph Kabila has positioned to take over is likely not needed. As this huge Central African nation swings toward a Dec. 30 election that could be its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power, the opposition fears that the long-delayed vote will be rigged in favor of Kabila’s ruling party.

Kabila’s chosen candidate, Emanuel Ramazani Shadary, has not made waves in Congolese politics. That’s the point, critics say. They believe Shadary will merely keep the presidential seat warm until 2023, when Kabila can return to office.

The president has cheerfully hinted he could be back in five years’ time.