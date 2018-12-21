Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Germany says link between hackers, China govt credible

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it believes the links being drawn between the Chinese government and a group of hackers who allegedly stole trade and official secrets in the West are credible.

American and British officials on Thursday pointed the finger at Beijing over an extensive hacking campaign carried out by two alleged Chinese citizens.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters Friday that “we have great trust in the attribution of responsibility for ATP10 to Chinese government institutions that’s been made by various partner countries.”

China has responded by calling the accusations “unwarranted” and accusing Washington of hypocrisy over its own electronic espionage efforts.

German officials declined to say whether there were indications APT10 had targeted organizations in Germany, or whether the issue was raised with Chinese diplomats in Berlin.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patrick Frazee arrested, charged with first-degree murder
Breaking News

Patrick Frazee arrested, charged with first-degree murder

7:57 am
Weather Alert Friday: Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger
Weather

Weather Alert Friday: Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger

6:11 am
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

5:48 am
Patrick Frazee arrested, charged with first-degree murder
Breaking News

Patrick Frazee arrested, charged with first-degree murder

Weather Alert Friday: Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger
Weather

Weather Alert Friday: Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

Scroll to top
Skip to content