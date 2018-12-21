Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Germany closes last of black coal mines that shaped country

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is closing the last of its black coal mines, ending an industry that laid the foundations for the country’s industrial revolution and its post-war economic recovery.

In a televised ceremony Friday, miners will hand German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier a symbolic last lump of coal hauled up from 1,200 meters (3,940 feet) below ground at the Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop.

The black coal mines that once dominated the Ruhr region have been in steady decline since the 1950s, surviving only thanks to generous government subsidies.

The end of the deep shaft mines is seen as a test for the planned closure of open-cast lignite, or brown coal, mines still operating in Germany.

The country generated about 37 percent of its electricity from coal last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

10:51 pm
Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

10:37 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

Scroll to top
Skip to content