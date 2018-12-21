Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
German court decides against trying alleged Nazi camp guard

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has declined to put on trial a 95-year-old man alleged to have served as a guard at the Nazi’s Mauthausen concentration camp, saying that it doesn’t see enough evidence to support charges of accessory to murder.

The Berlin state court said Friday that prosecutors have appealed against its decision. Charges against the suspect, who has been identified only as Hans Werner H. in line with German privacy rules, were filed in October.

The suspect was accused of serving as an SS guard at the camp in Austria from mid-1944 to early 1945, a time when prosecutors say 36,223 people were killed at Mauthausen. He wasn’t accused of a specific killing, but prosecutors argue that as a guard he helped the camp function.

Associated Press

