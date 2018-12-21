Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Falling boulders kill 7 road workers in Himalayas in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A government official says boulders crashed down on workers who were widening a mountainous road leading to a Hindu temple in the Himalayas, killing seven of them.

Dsitrict Magistrate Mangesh Gildiyal says another three workers were injured and 12 rescued from the site near Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand state. The area is nearly 380 kilometers (235 miles) northeast of New Delhi.

Badrinath temple is a revered Hindu religious site where tens of thousands of devotees visit each year. Badrinath also is a gateway to several mountaineering expeditions in the area.

Uttarakhand state is a popular summer holiday destination for tourists seeking to escape the torrid heat of the plains. It is also a religious pilgrimage site, with four temple towns.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

5:48 am
Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

5:26 am
Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight
Covering Colorado

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

4:46 am
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight
Covering Colorado

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

Scroll to top
Skip to content