China calls US arrogant and selfish after hacking indictment

BEIJING (AP) — China has called the U.S. arrogant and selfish after it charged two Chinese citizens with stealing trade secrets and other sensitive information from American government agencies and corporations.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying accused the U.S. on Friday of undermining other countries’ development in order to defend its own hegemony.

Hua spoke at a regular news briefing after she had condemned the U.S. in a written statement earlier in the day for “fabricating facts” on the hacking charges.

The U.S. indicted Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong for allegedly carrying out an extensive cyberespionage campaign on behalf of Beijing’s main intelligence agency.

They are accused of breaching computers linked to companies in at least 11 other countries, including Japan, the United Kingdom and India.

Associated Press

