Belgian media: King asks Michel to lead caretaker Cabinet

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian media says King Philippe has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel but wants the premier to stay on at the head of a caretaker government until elections are held in May.

Quoting Royal Palace sources, state broadcaster RTBF said Friday that the king had noted a willingness among political party leaders to guarantee the good functioning of government on day to day business.

On Tuesday, Michel told Belgian lawmakers that he would submit his resignation as pressure built on his government after the biggest party in his coalition party quit over his support for a U.N. migration pact.

Belgium is due to go the polls on May 26.

Associated Press

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home
Covering Colorado

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight
Covering Colorado

Saguache County Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate
Covering Colorado

