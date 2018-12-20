Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck just got deadlier

ROME (AP) — The quest to trace the identities of all the victims of the Mediterranean’s deadliest migrant shipwreck has instead revealed that the sinking was far deadlier than anyone knew.

One of the investigators, tracing families and survivors in Africa, recently confirmed that the boat that sank in April 2015 carried not 800 people as previously believed, but as many as 1,100 migrants.

When the boat went down, Italy’s government promised to learn what happened and who died. Only 28 passengers survived.

Since that day, Italy and Europe more broadly have turned against migrants, but the two investigators are continuing their work nonetheless. They say they expect a DNA match soon — a single name after nearly four years — and more than 1,000 to go from as many as 20 countries.

