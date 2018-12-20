Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Security increased at Germany’s Stuttgart airport

BERLIN (AP) — Police have stepped up security at Stuttgart airport amid suspicions that people may have tried to scope out the facility’s operations.

Federal police told news agency dpa on Thursday that they are still evaluating the information they have, but flight operations should not be affected.

Police also said they were increasing security at the other, smaller airports in the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg — Friedrichshafen, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden and Mannheim — as a precaution.

They said there was no evidence of any concrete danger to airports in the region.

Associated Press

