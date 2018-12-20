Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rome police search for twins after mother found in Tiber

ROME (AP) — Police in Rome are searching the Tiber River for twin 6-month-old sisters after recovering the body of their mother.

Police said Thursday they had retrieved the body of the mother from the rain-swollen river that runs through the capital. The search continued for the girls with police diver boats and on shore nearby.

A police official speaking on customary condition of anonymity said the father woke up Thursday morning and called police to report his family missing.

Around the same time, a truck driver called police to report having seen a woman throw herself from the Testaccio Bridge, near one of the city’s main open-air produce markets, at around 6:20 a.m.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits
Covering Colorado

Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

8:50 am
Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed
News

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

8:07 am
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

7:11 am
Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits
Covering Colorado

Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed
News

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Scroll to top
Skip to content