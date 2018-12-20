Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Romania government faces censure vote over judicial overhaul

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Social Democrat government is facing a no-confidence vote over a contentious judicial overhaul that opposition politicians say has harmed the rule of law and democracy in this European Union member nation.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Premier Viorica Dancila told lawmakers she would not comment on the overhaul as the laws were “adopted by Parliament.” She rebuked the EU for criticizing the overhaul.

She said that “I will never be accountable abroad for things which belong to the country’s sovereignty and dignity.”

Romania assumes the EU’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

7:11 am
Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

6:32 am
Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

6:03 am
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

Scroll to top
Skip to content