Romania government faces censure vote over judicial overhaul

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Social Democrat government is facing a no-confidence vote over a contentious judicial overhaul that opposition politicians say has harmed the rule of law and democracy in this European Union member nation.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Premier Viorica Dancila told lawmakers she would not comment on the overhaul as the laws were “adopted by Parliament.” She rebuked the EU for criticizing the overhaul.

She said that “I will never be accountable abroad for things which belong to the country’s sovereignty and dignity.”

Romania assumes the EU’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1.