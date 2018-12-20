Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Papua leaders call for Indonesia to withdraw troops

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of Indonesia’s easternmost Papua region are calling on President Joko Widodo to order the withdrawal of troops from Nduga where separatists earlier this month carried out one of their deadliest attacks ever.

Papua province Gov. Lukas Enembe said late Thursday that civilians who fled into the jungle are needlessly suffering. He said the pro-independence fighters are unlikely still in the area.

A Dec. 2 attack on a trans-Papua highway construction site killed at least 17 workers.

An insurgency has simmered in Papua since the early 1960s, when Indonesia annexed the region that was a former Dutch colony. It was formally incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that many regarded as a sham.

The Indonesian government has rejected rebel demands to hold negotiations on the territory’s self-determination.

Associated Press

