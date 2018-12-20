Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexican police find guns, 6,000 rounds in American’s truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal police say they have detained a U.S. citizen and two Mexican men after finding shotguns, pistols and about 5,900 rounds of ammunition in the men’s truck.

Federal police said they pulled the vehicle over near the town of Escuinapa in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa, near the port of Mazatlan.

Police said Thursday they found six shotguns and four pistols, along with the ammunition, hidden in a compartment in the back of the van under boxes containing roosters.

The U.S. citizen was driving the van, which had California plates. He and the other two suspects were detained on possible illegal weapons possession charges. Officials did not release his name.

Sinaloa is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

