Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jewish museum shooting suspect appears in Belgian court

BRUSSELS (AP) — A man accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014 has appeared in court amid high security, as preparations begin for his trial, which is due to start next month.

Mehdi Nemmouche is charged with “terrorist murder” for gunning down the four with a handgun and an assault rifle in the Brussels Jewish museum in May 2014. Alleged accomplice Nacer Bendrer is also in court.

Nemmouche’s lawyer Sebastien Courtoy said Thursday his client “is here to proclaim his innocence.”

Asked whether Nemmouche would speak, Courtoy said that “if circumstances require it, he will speak. He’s not mute.”

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam made opening remarks but refused to testify when he appeared in the same courthouse in February on trial over a police shootout.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Springs police respond to standoff overnight
Breaking News

Springs police respond to standoff overnight

3:54 am
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Springs police respond to standoff overnight
Breaking News

Springs police respond to standoff overnight

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Scroll to top
Skip to content