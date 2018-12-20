Jewish museum shooting suspect appears in Belgian court

BRUSSELS (AP) — A man accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014 has appeared in court amid high security, as preparations begin for his trial, which is due to start next month.

Mehdi Nemmouche is charged with “terrorist murder” for gunning down the four with a handgun and an assault rifle in the Brussels Jewish museum in May 2014. Alleged accomplice Nacer Bendrer is also in court.

Nemmouche’s lawyer Sebastien Courtoy said Thursday his client “is here to proclaim his innocence.”

Asked whether Nemmouche would speak, Courtoy said that “if circumstances require it, he will speak. He’s not mute.”

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam made opening remarks but refused to testify when he appeared in the same courthouse in February on trial over a police shootout.