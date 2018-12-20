Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
German reporter stripped of CNN awards over fraud

BERLIN (AP) — CNN International says a German journalist who was found to have fabricated numerous articles is being stripped of two awards he received from the broadcaster in 2014.

CNN said in a statement Thursday that the independent panel of judges who awarded Claas Relotius the Journalist of the Year and Print Journalist of the Year awards four years ago decided unanimously to remove the awards following revelations about his fraud.

German magazine Der Spiegel, where Relotius worked as a freelancer and later full-time, said Wednesday that he had fabricated interviews and facts in more than a dozen articles over the years.

Associated Press

