Facebook shuts down fake Bangladesh news sites ahead of vote

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Facebook official says the social media platform is shutting down a series of fake news sites spreading false information about the Bangladesh opposition days before national elections.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that nine Facebook pages designed to mimic legitimate news outlets, as well as six fake personal accounts spreading anti-opposition propaganda, were created by Bangladeshis associated with the government.

He said the pages would be shut down by Thursday evening for “for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

The sites would report false information about such things as turmoil in the camp of imprisoned opposition leader Khaleda Zia.