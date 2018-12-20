Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
China says detention of Canadian involves employment issue

BEIJING (AP) — China says the recent detention of a third Canadian is different than the earlier ones authorities have alleged involved security matters.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that the woman had received an administrative penalty for illegal employment. She did not provide further details.

The detentions of two Canadian men last week appeared to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese telecommunications executive wanted in the United States.

Hua said the most recent case is different, noting the two men have been taken in for endangering China’s national security, while the woman was given an administrative penalty.

A Canadian lawmaker said Wednesday that the case involved visa irregularities for an Alberta woman who had been teaching in China.

Associated Press

