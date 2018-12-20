Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China blasts US media reports of forced labor in Muslim area

BEIJING (AP) — China is striking back at U.S. news media reports about forced labor in its heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that the reports are “a malicious attack that severely distorts the fact.”

The Associated Press and other media have reported that Muslims detained in internment camps have in some cases been forced to work in factories. The AP found that clothing made in one camp had been shipped to an American sportswear company.

Hua said that China has abolished re-education through labor and described the camps as vocational training centers that help families shake off poverty.

She said it is no wonder the U.S. leader has expressed his dissatisfaction with the American media.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Springs Police respond to standoff overnight
Covering Colorado

Springs Police respond to standoff overnight

3:54 am
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Springs Police respond to standoff overnight
Covering Colorado

Springs Police respond to standoff overnight

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Scroll to top
Skip to content