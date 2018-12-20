Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alba the albino orangutan returned to jungle in Indonesia

BUKIT BAKA BUKIT RAYA, Indonesia (AP) — The world’s only known albino orangutan climbed trees, foraged for food and began building a nest after being released into a remote Borneo jungle more than a year after conservation officials found her starving and dehydrated in an Indonesian village.

The Borneo Orangutan Survival foundation says the great ape, called Alba after thousands worldwide responded to an appeal for a name, has tripled in weight since being rescued in April last year. Her name means “white” in Latin and “dawn” in Spanish.

Alba and another rehabilitated orangutan, Kika, were released inside Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park on Wednesday after a more than 24-hour journey from their rehabilitation center by vehicle, boat and hiking.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Investigators return to home of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Investigators return to home of Kelsey Berreth

10:51 pm
Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

10:37 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
Investigators return to home of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Investigators return to home of Kelsey Berreth

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

Scroll to top
Skip to content