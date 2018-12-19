Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US envoy on North Korea visits border village

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. special envoy for North Korea has visited a border village the rival Koreas has been demilitarizing as part of steps to reduce military tensions amid a larger diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear crisis.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Thursday did not provide details about Stephen Biegun’s visit to Panmunjom. He wasn’t expected to meet with North Korean officials at the village, which is often used for diplomacy between the allies and North Korea.

Biegun said after arriving in South Korea on Wednesday that Washington is reviewing easing travel restrictions on North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments to help resolve an impasse in nuclear negotiations.

Biegun will discuss with South Korean officials the allies’ policies on North Korea, including the enforcement of sanctions.

Associated Press

How is the Citadel Mall keeping shoppers safe?
Covering Colorado

Four-month-old puppy shot after wandering on to neighboring ranch in Grand County
Covering Colorado

New vehicle charging station open in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

