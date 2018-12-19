Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UN General Assembly endorses global migration accord

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has endorsed a sweeping accord to ensure safe and orderly migration over opposition from five countries, including the United States and Hungary.

The Global Compact for Migration is the first international document dealing with the issue, though it’s not legally binding.

It was endorsed Wednesday by a 152-5 vote, with Israel, the Czech Republic and Poland also voting “no” and 12 countries abstaining.

The vote in favor of the resolution was lower than the 164 countries that approved the agreement by acclamation at a conference in Marrakech, Morocco, earlier this month.

The compact represents a U.N.-led effort to crack down on the often dangerous and illegal movements across borders that have turned people smuggling into a worldwide industry, and give people seeking economic opportunity a chance.

