Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UK to unveil post-Brexit immigration plan amid business fear

LONDON (AP) — The British government is publishing long-awaited plans for a post-Brexit immigration system that will end free movement of European Union citizens to the U.K.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the proposals to be published Wednesday set out a “skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather than where they come from.”

At present, all EU nationals can live and work in Britain under the bloc’s free-movement rules, but that will end after the U.K. leaves in March.

The government is proposing no limit on the number of well-paid, skilled immigrants who can settle in Britain, but curbs on “low-skilled” workers.

Many businesses are warning that a clampdown on less well-paid immigrants will choke off the supply of workers to sectors including hospitality and health care.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash
Breaking News

NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash

5:24 am
Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow
Weather

Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow

10:56 pm
‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting
Covering Colorado

‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting

10:35 pm
NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash
Breaking News

NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash

Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow
Weather

Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow

‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting
Covering Colorado

‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content