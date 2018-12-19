Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Africa group: warrant issued for Grace Mugabe’s arrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African group representing a model who was allegedly assaulted by Grace Mugabe says authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the wife of Zimbabwe’s former leader.

The AfriForum group said Wednesday that it was informed by South African police about the warrant for Mugabe, who was accused of assaulting Gabriella Engels in a Johannesburg hotel last year.

The South African government had granted diplomatic immunity to Mugabe, who returned to Zimbabwe despite calls for her prosecution. She returned with husband Robert Mugabe, who was then president of Zimbabwe and attending a regional summit in Pretoria. He was forced to resign in November 2017.

This year, a South African court ruled that the decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe was illegal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash
Breaking News

NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash

5:24 am
Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow
Weather

Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow

10:56 pm
‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting
Covering Colorado

‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting

10:35 pm
NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash
Breaking News

NB I-25 closed south of Pueblo due to a crash

Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow
Weather

Tuesday Evening Weather: Strong winds tomorrow

‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting
Covering Colorado

‘Anybody could’ve got shot:’ Citadel Mall employee reacts to double shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content