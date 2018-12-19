Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Official says US reviewing travel ban on North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Trump administration’s special envoy for North Korea says Washington is reviewing easing its travel restrictions to North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments as part of efforts to resolve an impasse in nuclear diplomacy.

Stephen Biegun made the comments upon arrival in South Korea on Wednesday for talks on the nuclear negotiations, which have reportedly seen little headway since a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

Beigun says his discussions with South Korean officials will be about how to work together to engage North Korea “in a manner that will help us move forward and move beyond the 70 years of hostility.”

Associated Press

