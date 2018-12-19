Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Norway sees boom in electric cars, fueled by the government

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A silent revolution has transformed driving in Norway.

Eerily quiet vehicles are ubiquitous on the roads of this wealthy European nation of 5.3 million. Some 30 percent of all new cars sport plug-in cables rather than gasoline tanks, compared with 2 percent across Europe overall and 1-2 percent in the U.S.

As countries try to encourage more people to buy electric cars to fight climate change, Norway’s success has one key driver: the government. The country offered subsidies and perks for electric vehicle owners that it is now looking to phase out — though only so long as electric cars remain attractive to buy compared with traditional ones.

“It should always be cheaper to have a zero emissions car than a regular car,” says Climate and Environment Minister Ola Elvestuen.

Associated Press

