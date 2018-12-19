Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States removes its nuclear threat first.

The statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday comes amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea. It raises further doubts on whether leader Kim Jong Un will ever relinquish an arsenal he may see as his greatest guarantee of survival.

Kim and President Donald Trump met June 5 in Singapore where they issued a vague goal for the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

Follow-up talks have stalled with the North insisting that U.S.-led international sanctions against the country be removed first before any progress in denuclearization.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

10:37 pm
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

Scroll to top
Skip to content