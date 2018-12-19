Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lines at top French airport as protesting police slow down

PARIS (AP) — French police protesting overwork and thousands of unpaid hours were dragging their feet at passport check-in lines in at least one terminal at Charles de Gaulle airport, creating long lines of waiting passengers.

The airport police prefecture said that the Wednesday slow-down was currently hitting only Terminal 1, and any delayed check-ins at two other terminals were due to a high number of passengers.

The delays came as the Alliance police union called on police officers across France to handle only emergencies amid negotiations with the Interior Ministry for compensation after weeks containing protests by the grassroots yellow vest movement demanding increased buying power, among an array of demands that has grown increasingly radical. A deadly attack last week near the Strasbourg Christmas market led to increased police surveillance around France.

Associated Press

