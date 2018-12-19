Chechen critic fears for his life as he faces deportation

MOSCOW (AP) — Chechnya’s leader and his security forces have been widely accused by human rights groups of extrajudicial arrests, torture and killings at home. Now they are threatening Chechens who fled abroad, warning they will pay dearly for their criticisms if they ever return home.

In a chilling video that has been watched by 2 million people, Magomed Daudov, the right-hand man of Chechnya’s strongman, apparently contacted blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov through WhatsApp, pressuring and threatening him.

Abdurakhmanov’s case highlights the growing dangers for those from mostly Muslim Chechnya who try to seek asylum in Europe, where authorities have become increasingly reluctant to allow them in amid terrorism fears and a growing political backlash against all migrants.

Abdurakhmanov, who’s in danger of being deported from Poland, says he will be killed if he is sent back to Chechnya.