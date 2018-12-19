Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Charity says Yemenis face ‘double threat’ of cold, hunger

CAIRO (AP) — More than half a million displaced people in war-torn Yemen face the “double threat” of famine and freezing temperatures as winter sets in, an aid group said Wednesday.

Oxfam said some 530,000 displaced people are in mountainous areas, many living in makeshift shelters with no insulation or weatherproofing.

“Freezing temperatures could be the final straw for families already struggling to survive desperate hunger,” said Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam’s Yemen director.

Yemen’s government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015. U.N. officials say the war has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions suffering from severe hunger.

Peace talks earlier this month brought about a cease-fire in the port city of Hodeida but have yet to address the wider conflict.

Associated Press

