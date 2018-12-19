Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil faith healer tried to withdraw millions before arrest

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Court documents show that a Brazilian spiritual healer tried to withdraw nearly $9 million before surrendering to police on charges of rape.

The documents seen by The Associated Press are part of a judge’s ruling rejecting bail for Joao Teixeira de Faria, who is known as Joao de Deus, or John of God.

Fagner Pinho of the prosecutor’s office also said Wednesday that investigators found firearms and large quantities of cash in a house used by de Faria as a spiritual retreat.

Hundreds of people have come forward with allegations of rape and threats of violence by de Faria. Many say they were underage at the time of the abuse.

De Faria turned himself into police on Sunday.

Associated Press

