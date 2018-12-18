Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US pledges $5.8B aid for CentAm, $4.8B for southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has pledged $5.8 billion in aid for strengthening government and economic development in Central America, and another $4.8 billion in development aid for southern Mexico.

The U.S aid aims to promote better security conditions and job opportunities as part of a regional plan to allow Central Americans to remain in their countries and not have to emigrate.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced the investments and aid Tuesday.

It was unclear if Mexico would give anything in return. A planned announcement about Mexico’s migration policy was postponed until Wednesday.

The United States has reportedly wanted Mexico to allow migrants seeking asylum in the United States to remain in Mexico while their applications are processed.

Associated Press

