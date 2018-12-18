Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UK Cabinet to consider ‘no-deal’ Brexit preparations

LONDON (AP) — The British Cabinet is expected to discuss ramping up preparations for Britain’s departure from the European Union without a deal.

The discussions Tuesday are expected to center on how 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in government funding to absorb the potential economic chaos is to be allocated.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire told the BBC on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has been taking the prospect of no deal seriously for some time, but that it was “right and proper” to prepare for a disorderly Brexit.

With Britain’s departure from the bloc just over 100 days away, it remains unclear whether the country will leave with a deal or crash out with no deal — an outcome that risks touching off gridlock at ports and shortages of goods.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Holiday shipping reminders
News

Holiday shipping reminders

3:33 am
Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
News

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

11:02 pm
Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional
News

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

10:49 pm
Holiday shipping reminders
News

Holiday shipping reminders

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
News

Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional
News

Federal court says NY ban on nunchucks unconstitutional

Scroll to top
Skip to content