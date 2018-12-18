Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Morocco arrests suspect after deaths of 2 European tourists

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities say one person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two female Scandinavian tourists in the Atlas Mountains, a popular hiking destination.

The Interior Ministry says the two women, from Denmark and Norway, were discovered Monday “with evidence of violence on their necks.”

Moroccan security services said Tuesday that one person had been arrested in Marrakesh in connection with the deaths. An investigation is ongoing.

The two women’s bodies were found in a remote mountainous region 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the village of Imlil, which is typically is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

