Hungary: Opposition vows renewed protests after holiday lull

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Street demonstrations against recent labor law changes in Hungary appeared to wane on their sixth day, but opposition lawmakers are vowing to pursue legal and parliamentary means to thwart the government while allowing for a lull over the Christmas holidays.

About 150 to 200 people assembled outside the Hungarian parliament building in Budapest Tuesday evening, compared to an estimated 2,000 that confronted police a night earlier at the headquarters of state broadcaster MTVA.

Time Szabo, a center-left Dialogue party lawmaker, says the opposition plans “civil disobedience actions, road blocks with the trade unions and further demonstrations.”

The main focus of the protests has been a law allowing employers to request up to 400 overtime hours from their workers annually while delaying payments for up to three years.

Associated Press

