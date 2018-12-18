Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Guatemala pulls diplomatic credentials of UN body’s workers

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala has withdrawn diplomatic immunity from 11 workers with a U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission who have investigated cases of alleged corruption — including ones targeting President Jimmy Morales’ son and brother.

The country’s Foreign Ministry says the investigators’ credentials have been voided and they are being asked to return them. It adds that they no longer “enjoy the privileges and immunities” of the post.

Commission spokesman Matias Ponce said Tuesday the move “seeks to hurt” the commission’s independence and hamstring current investigations and prosecutions.

It is the latest salvo from Morales in his running dispute with the commission known as CICIG. The president has declined to renew its mandate for another two years, giving it until the end of its current term in September to end operations.

Associated Press

