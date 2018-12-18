Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
French interior minister to meet police union reps

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister is to meet with representatives of police unions, following complaints about strained resources in the wake of five straight weekends of violent protests.

Christophe Castaner has said on Twitter that he is to meet union representatives Tuesday evening.

Two police unions complained Monday about working conditions and strained resources in light of the past few weeks of protests, which have seen officers sent in to clear road blockades and control demonstrations.

The Alliance union has urged the government to invest in law enforcement while calling for a work slowdown Wednesday to protest planned cuts in the national police budget.

Another union, UNSA, said its members would only provide minimum services Tuesday and has asked to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Associated Press

