EU officials, firms meet African leaders to talk investment

BERLIN (AP) — European officials and companies are meeting in Vienna with African leaders for talks on increasing investment in the continent.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, told ORF broadcaster Tuesday that more than 1,000 business people were attending the EU-Africa forum.

Kurz says he hopes this is a “good start signal for more European investment in Africa so that the African continent, when it comes to investment, isn’t just conceded to the Chinese.”

African Union Chairman Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s president, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi were among the leaders on hand for the forum.

