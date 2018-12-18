Asylum seekers stake claims on patch of US soil at border

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Several asylum seekers are waiting on a small patch of U.S. soil at a San Diego border crossing, demanding that their claims be processed immediately.

Attorney Nicole Ramos of Al Otro Lado legal services organization says the 21 Hondurans were camped Monday between the official line separating the U.S. and Mexico and U.S. inspection booths.

After several hours, Ramos says inspectors agreed to process claims of eight unaccompanied children, one mother with five children and one man. But six others were still waiting Monday night to gain entry to the U.S. and they were backed by the presence of U.S. Reps. Nanette Barragan and Jimmy Gomez, both California Democrats.

CBP didn’t comment on the status of the asylum seekers but officials said claims are processed as quickly as possible.