2 Scandinavian women found dead in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Authorities in Morocco say the bodies of two Scandinavian women have been found in the Atlas Mountains, a popular hiking destination.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the women from Denmark and Norway were discovered on Monday with “evidence of violence on their necks” inflicted by a “cold weapon.”

Their bodies were found in a “remote mountainous region” about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the center of Imlil; the village typically is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

The Interior Ministry says an investigation was opened to “clarify the circumstances of this crime.”

Associated Press

