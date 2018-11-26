Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UK parliament seizes Facebook files from app executive

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s parliament has seized confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo searching app as it seeks answers from the social media company about its data protection policies.

The parliament’s digital committee sought the documents ahead of an international hearing it’s hosting on Tuesday to look into disinformation and “fake news.”

Committee Chairman Damian Collins tweeted on Sunday that it has “received the documents it ordered from Six4Three relating to Facebook.”

The app maker, Six4Three, had acquired the files as part of a lawsuit against the social media giant.

News reports said the committee used its powers to compel an executive from the company, who was on a business trip to London, to turn over the files.

