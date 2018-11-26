India marks 10 years since Mumbai attacks; US offers reward

MUMBAI, India (AP) — As Mumbai marks the 10th anniversary of attacks that killed 166 in India’s financial capital, the United States has made a new reward offer for information on the 2008 siege.

The Pakistani gunmen who waged the attack were killed or captured.

But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday that those who planned the attack had not been convicted. He called on Pakistan to implement sanctions against those responsible and said the U.S. was offering a new $5 million reward and was committed to seeing those responsible face justice.

On Nov. 26, 2008, the gunmen staged coordinated attacks in the heart of Mumbai. They targeted two luxury hotels, a Jewish center, a tourist restaurant and a crowded train station in three days of carnage.