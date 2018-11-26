Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Charities to US: Halt support for Saudi coalition in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — Five international charities are urging the United States to halt all military support for a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels in order to save millions of lives.

The call comes in a joint statement Monday by the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam America, CARE US, Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

It says that if Washington doesn’t cease its support for the coalition, “the U.S. too, will bear responsibility for what may be the largest famine in decades.”

The statement adds that 14 million people are at risk of starving to death in Yemen if the parties to the conflict don’t change course immediately.

The U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition has waged war against the rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
General Motors to lay off more than 14,000 workers, close five plants
News

General Motors to lay off more than 14,000 workers, close five plants

9:52 am
Huge weekend snow totals across Colorado ski areas
Covering Colorado

Huge weekend snow totals across Colorado ski areas

9:20 am
Jerry Springer is getting a court show
News

Jerry Springer is getting a court show

8:56 am
General Motors to lay off more than 14,000 workers, close five plants
News

General Motors to lay off more than 14,000 workers, close five plants

Huge weekend snow totals across Colorado ski areas
Covering Colorado

Huge weekend snow totals across Colorado ski areas

Jerry Springer is getting a court show
News

Jerry Springer is getting a court show

Scroll to top
Skip to content