Russia may deploy missiles on allies’ territory: lawmaker

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian lawmakers says that Moscow could deploy missiles on the territory of its allies if the U.S. stations such weapons in Europe.

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Thursday that the U.S. intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty could herald the way for deployment of missiles banned by the pact to Europe.

He warned that if such deployment happens, Russia will target U.S. missiles with its weapons.

Kosachev added that Russia may also respond to such a move by deploying similar missiles closer to its neighbors and, “if necessary, on the territories of our allies.”

The lawmaker said those options are hypothetical and Russia still hopes that the INF Treaty can be preserved.

Associated Press

