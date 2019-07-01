Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Providence diocese releases list of credibly accused priests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence has released a list of clergy, religious order priests and deacons who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

The list of roughly 50 names posted on the diocese website Monday includes 17 men who are still alive, although all have been removed from ministry.

The list that dates to 1950 includes 25 deceased priests and eight others, including religious order priests and deacons.

The diocese also posted a list of where each of those credibly accused men once worked.

Bishop Thomas Tobin, in a letter accompanying the list, calls its release “a difficult but necessary moment” in the history of the church.

He says publishing the list “is an expression of the transparency we want to encourage, and the accountability we need to accept.”

Associated Press

