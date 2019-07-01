Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Democrat Pete Buttigieg says he raised $24M in 2nd quarter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says he raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, roughly quadrupling what he received in the first three months of this year.

The campaign for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Monday that 400,000 different donors gave a total of $24.8 million.

Buttigieg surprised many people with a first-quarter haul of roughly $7 million. That topped many of his better-known rivals and helped place him in the top tier of a crowded 2020 field.

Buttigieg canceled some fundraising events during the last weeks of the crucial second quarter that ended Sunday to return to his day job after a white South Bend police officer fatally shot a black man.

Associated Press

