Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Toy Story 4’ repeats at No. 1 over ‘Annabelle,’ ‘Yesterday’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Toy Story 4” is playing at the top of the box office again in its second weekend.

The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday estimates that “Toy Story 4” added $57.9 million from North American theaters. Globally the film has already netted $496.5 million.

In second place is the third Annabelle film, “Annabelle Comes Home,” which debuted on over 3,500 screens Wednesday. Opening in line with expectations, the Warner Bros. horror earned $20.4 million over the weekend and $31.2 million in its first five days.

The weekend’s other big new release, “Yesterday,” an original high concept romantic comedy with a Beatles soundtrack from Universal, exceeded industry tracking and grossed $17 million over the weekend to take third place.

“Aladdin” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” rounded out the top five.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
News

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

9:03 am
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured

8:48 am
Crews battling grass fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews battling grass fire in Otero County

8:11 am
Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
News

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured

Crews battling grass fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews battling grass fire in Otero County

Scroll to top
Skip to content