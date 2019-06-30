Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says the federal government must do more to investigate the deaths of Americans who traveled to the Dominican Republic.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’s asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to step in to lend investigative support after at least eight Americans died this year on the Dominican Republic.

Family members of some of the tourists have raised the possibility the deaths may have been caused by adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.

Schumer said Sunday the ATF is uniquely positioned to provide technical and forensic expertise and has offices in the Caribbean.

Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García says autopsies show the tourists died of natural causes, though some were pending further analysis.

An ATF spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ
News

South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ

10:42 pm
Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020

10:15 pm
New dino species discovered in Brazil
News

New dino species discovered in Brazil

6:22 pm
South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ
News

South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ

Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020

New dino species discovered in Brazil
News

New dino species discovered in Brazil

Scroll to top
Skip to content