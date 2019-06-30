Rep. Hunter tells judge corruption case is political bias

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge in San Diego is scheduled to consider a motion to toss out a corruption case against U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter.

Lawyers for the Republican congressman from California contend the charges are politically motivated.

Hunter and his wife were charged last year with illegally using over $250,000 in campaign funds for family trips and other personal expenses. Prosecutors say the money also helped finance his extramarital affairs.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty last month to one corruption count and agreed to testify against her husband.

Defense attorneys say prosecutors who initiated the investigation are Hillary Clinton admirers and want to see Hunter, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, driven from office.

Prosecutors at a hearing Monday are expected to ask the judge to block Hunter from introducing evidence about his bias claims.