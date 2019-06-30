Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Racist, anti-gay student flyers challenge Wyoming district

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — School officials in Wyoming’s largest city say they’re making changes after students distributed racist and anti-gay flyers at a junior high school.

The leaflets at McCormick Junior High School in March told pre-teens to “Join the KKK” and that “It’s not OK to be gay.”

A district response plan calls for hiring a counselor and providing more training to help employees report and investigate harassment.

The district has released only a brief summary of an investigation into the incident, and details about problems at the school remain vague. The Associated Press has joined other Wyoming news media in a lawsuit seeking the report’s release under the state’s public records laws.

The summary says bullying and harassment happened at the school over time and school staff sometimes didn’t respond properly.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Boulder man dies after falling off paddle board in Buena Vista
Covering Colorado

Boulder man dies after falling off paddle board in Buena Vista

12:19 pm
At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim
News

At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim

11:47 am
Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
News

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

9:03 am
Boulder man dies after falling off paddle board in Buena Vista
Covering Colorado

Boulder man dies after falling off paddle board in Buena Vista

At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim
News

At DMZ, step into history for Trump as he offers hand to Kim

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
News

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

Scroll to top
Skip to content