Racist, anti-gay student flyers challenge Wyoming district

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — School officials in Wyoming’s largest city say they’re making changes after students distributed racist and anti-gay flyers at a junior high school.

The leaflets at McCormick Junior High School in March told pre-teens to “Join the KKK” and that “It’s not OK to be gay.”

A district response plan calls for hiring a counselor and providing more training to help employees report and investigate harassment.

The district has released only a brief summary of an investigation into the incident, and details about problems at the school remain vague. The Associated Press has joined other Wyoming news media in a lawsuit seeking the report’s release under the state’s public records laws.

The summary says bullying and harassment happened at the school over time and school staff sometimes didn’t respond properly.